2 hurt after fight on bus and shooting near Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station

The bus bay in Capitol Heights was closed while police investigated the fight that escalated into a shooting

By Sophia Barnes

One person was shot after a fight on a Metrobus Wednesday night spilled into a bus bay near the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station in Maryland, police said.

Five or six people were involved in a fight before boarding a bus at about 9 p.m., Metro Transit Police said.

The fight escalated on the bus, and the group left about 90 seconds after boarding, according to police.

Then, one shot was fired, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Another person broke their arm.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter.

The bus bay was closed while police investigated, but no delays were reported on Thursday morning.

