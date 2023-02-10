2 Found Dead in Lanham House Fire: Officials

Two people are dead after a house fire in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday, Prince George’s County fire officials confirm.

Firefighters responded about 1:50 a.m. to the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive after a report of a fire with people trapped, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

A two-story split foyer was consumed in flames, official said.

The victims were found dead, officials said.

The fire was still burning hours after firefighters first arrived at the scene. The flames have since been put out.

Washington Gas came to shut off the gas service to the home.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what caused the deadly blaze.

