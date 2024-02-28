2 dead, including girl, in Prince George's County shooting, police say

Two people, including a child, are dead and another was shot in a home in the Landover area of Prince George’s County, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m.

There, they found two adults and one child of an unspecified age suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

The child, a girl, and a man were declared dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, authorities said.

All those involved appear to be related, News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

"Preliminarily, detectives don’t believe this is a random crime. There is no on-going threat to the community," the police department said.

Information on a suspect or the motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

