2 Dead in Shooting at Oxon Hill Grocery Store: Police

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Friday at an Oxon Hill, Maryland, grocery store, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded about 10:25 a.m. to a shooting in the 20 block of Audrey Lane, the location of the Eastover Shopping Center.

A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead; the man died at the scene, police said.

The shooting may have stemmed from a confrontation between a security guard and an alleged shoplifter.

A witness reported multiple gunshots inside the store.

Officers swarmed around the grocery store during their investigation. Police tape was blocking off a large section of the parking lot.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the community, police said.

Information on the man and woman's identities was not immediately available.

