2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials

Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said.

Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said.

Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is near Joint Base Andrews.

First responders found two people trapped in the wreckage. One person had been ejected from a vehicle, Prince George’s fire department officials said.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Two other people were taken for hospital treatment, including one with life-threatening injuries. The second person had serious injuries but is expected to survive, officials said.

The crash shut down Suitland Parkway for hours. A tow truck was on the scene about 6 a.m. to clear the lanes.

Suitland Parkway has reopened, U.S. Park Police said.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash.

Details on the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the victims weren’t immediately released.

