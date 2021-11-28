2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Ritchie Road SUV Crash

Two men died and a third man is seriously hurt after a car crash early Sunday on Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Devon Cook and Tijuan Shaw, both of District Heights, were killed, police said. Cook was 25. Shaw was 28.

The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Richie Road, near a 7-Eleven. Officers responded at about 2 a.m.

Prince George’s County police say Shaw, the driver, was headed south on Ritchie Road in an SUV when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Shaw and Cook, a rear passenger, were pronounced dead on the scene. A second passenger was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage shows debris scattered across a parking lot.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

