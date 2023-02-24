Prince George's County

18-Year-Old Accused of Stealing Car With 3-Year-Old Inside Had Just Been Released From Jail

By Jackie Bensen and Tom Lynch

NBCWashington

The man accused of stealing a woman’s SUV with her 3-year-old grandson inside Thursday evening did so shortly after being released from the Prince George’s County jail.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Ariel Florentino-Galeas was arraigned Thursday afternoon on felony charges for allegedly breaking into a work van on Hamilton Street in Riverdale Feb. 13 and stealing a generator, drills and several nail guns.

He was released on personal recognizance after appearing by video from the county jail, which is about a half mile from the Royal Farms gas station where the SUV was taken.

The suspect jumped into an SUV that was running at the gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, police said. The child was inside.

Police issued an Amber Alert, and a car matching the description of the stolen SUV was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Riverdale.

Officers found the SUV abandoned with the child unharmed inside a short distance from the crash, police said.

Officers found and arrested Florentino-Galeas, a short time later, police said.

He is charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment, theft, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

