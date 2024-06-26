17-year-old shot and killed in Bowie, Maryland

A teen was shot and killed Monday night in the Lake Arbor Neighborhood of Bowie, Maryland. Prince George’s County Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid.

Police are still trying to determine a motive and identify suspects.

“A little saddened because it was so close to home, and again nothing happens here,” said Ron Bell, who lives in the area.

Neighbors said that Reid was walking along the street when a car pulled up and began opening fire, dropping Reid to the ground.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the teen in the street.

“It makes me think about the younger generation ‘cause like I said, I’m 23, so you know I’m not too far behind him. This happening to him at this age, he didn’t really get to live his life, “ said neighbor Kobe Vanzego. “It’s sad to the family for real, I mean my condolences go out to them, my prayers and stuff like that,.”

Vanzego said Reid went to Flowers High School and was a few years behind him in school.

He along with other neighbors said they’re still trying to make sense of the loss….

“He’s a youngin’ trying to do big things and just go forward in life,” Vanzego said.

“Kind of ridiculous that all this stuff is going on with these young people these days, it’s like they don’t have no remorse, don’t care about nothing, you know,” Bell said.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.