17-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed in Temple Hills: Authorities

The shots were fired in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive at around 1:50 p.m., authorities said

By Briana Trujillo

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said. 

The shots were fired in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive at around 1:50 p.m., authorities said. Officers found the wounded teenager outside. 

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. 

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random incident. Those involved likely knew of each other. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS,” Prince George’s County police said.

