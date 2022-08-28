17-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed in Temple Hills: Authorities

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

The shots were fired in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive at around 1:50 p.m., authorities said. Officers found the wounded teenager outside.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random incident. Those involved likely knew of each other. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS,” Prince George’s County police said.