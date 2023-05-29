16-Year-Old Slain in Domestic Shooting in Upper Marlboro: Police

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, police say.

Police say the teen, along with a man and a woman, were found Sunday night inside a home in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive East. Officers were called about a shooting and arrived about 9:10 p.m. Inside, they found the three people with gunshot wounds.

The teenage victim was taken to a hospital, where he died not long after.

His name was Kamryn Janifer, police said Monday. He was 16.

The Homicide Unit for Prince George's County police said the two adults and the teen were related and lived in the home together. Police have not yet given more specific details or provided information on the suspect in the shooting.

There is no danger to the community, police said.

The adults were being treated for injuries at local hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online via the P3 Tips app.