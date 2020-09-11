15-Month-Old Girl, Man Shot in Prince George's

A 15-month-old girl and a man were shot at a community center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday evening, police said.

Prince George’s County police received the report of a shooting about 7:50 p.m. at Glenarden Community Center in the 8600 block of McLain Avenue.

A law enforcement source, who is close to this investigation, said a man and his 15-month-old child were outside the community center, about a block away from City Hall, when someone shot them.

Officers from Prince George’s County, Glenarden and Maryland National Capital Region Park Police responded and saw a car speeding away from the scene, police said.

Police followed the car to Prince George’s Hospital Center, where the victims were dropped off.

There is no word on their conditions.

Police called it an isolated event and said there is no threat to the community.

There is no information about a suspect.