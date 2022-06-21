PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Prince George's County Leaving Laundromat With Mom: Officials

First responders were called to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off of Riverdale Road in the East Riverdale area.

By NBC Washington Staff

A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday while leaving a laundromat with his mother in Prince George’s County, police and local officials said. 

The teenager's name has not been released.

First responders were called to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off of Riverdale Road in the East Riverdale area, Prince George's County police said.

There they found the victim, who had been shot twice in the legs. The teen was not the intended target of the shooting, authorities said. 

He was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries and was later stabilized, police said. 

Authorities are looking for two men who walked up from behind a tree line and fired toward the teen. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the victim was coming out of a laundromat with his mother when shots were fired. 

Information on a motive or a suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

