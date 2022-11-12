13-Year-Old Boy Shot While Raking Leaves in Hillcrest Heights Pronounced ‘Clinically Dead': Officials

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced clinically dead days after he was shot while raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County state’s attorney.

Jayz Agnew was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are heartbroken to hear that on November 11th 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced clinically dead after clinging to life in the hospital since Tuesday,” Aisha Braveboy, the county’s state’s attorney, said in a statement. “This bright, young man was shot and murdered while raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights.”

She also said police continue to search for the shooter or shooters in Jayz’s killing.

“Too many beautiful lives have been taken away from families and our communities. Those who have been senselessly killed are not simply numbers, they are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, friends, mentors and caretakers, all who are valuable to our communities,” Braveboy said.