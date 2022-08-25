13 Prince George's Officers Charged in Alleged Double-Dipping Scheme

Thirteen Prince George’s County Police Department officers and a retired officer face charges of misconduct in office and theft connected to an alleged double-dipping scheme.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday the indictment made by a grand jury.

The charges are connected to a scheme allegedly orchestrated by a former lieutenant who faces federal charges in a separate case. News4 was first to tell you about the ongoing investigation and officers’ suspensions last year.

The alleged crimes didn’t happen on his watch, but at a news conference Thursday, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz named each officer charged with felonies and misdemeanors. Most were corporals.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“If the allegations are proven true during the judicial process, their actions not only tarnish the badge we all wear proudly but also erode the community’s trust,” Aziz said.

#Breaking: Prince George's County’s states attorney announces that a County Grand Jury has returned indictments charging 13 current and one retired county police officer with misconduct in office connected to a felony and misdemeanor theft scheme. pic.twitter.com/oSVFKtUyVp — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) August 25, 2022

Disciplinary action and investigations began shortly after the arrest of former police lieutenant Edward Scott Finn.

Finn operated a security company overseeing 20 county apartment complexes in the county. He employed officers he supervised for part-time employment for him while they were supposed to be working for the department, which allegedly allowed them to illegally earn two salaries.

“What you have is a failure in the system, and inadequate policies in place — whether they are in inadequate or lacking — contributed to the circumstances around this whole incident,” Aziz said.

Finn now faces federal tax evasion charges for allegedly not reporting some $1.3 million in income from his business in a separate but related case.

“It is very difficult to have to bring a case like this to the public. However, it is critical to our system of justice that those sworn to protect us operate with integrity,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Investigators were led to Finn shortly after an investigation into former county police corporal Darryl Wormuth. Wormuth was charged with criminal assault after allegedly grabbing a handcuffed 17-year-old boy by the throat.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, Wormuth’s charges and tips from other officers revealed the alleged scheme.

The police chief said the department has made changes to secondary employment because of what happened, and there are now audits of officers to say they are working a second shift.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

If convicted, the officers potentially face up to five years in prison for the felony theft charges. There is no maximum sentence for misconduct in office.

Former police chief Hank Stawinski ran the department when the alleged scheme operated. The state’s attorneys office said he is not tied to the investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.