10 Prince George's students charged with making dozens of school threats

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of making threats to schools

By Gina Cook

Ten children ranging in age from 13 to 16 have been charged in connection to nearly 50 threats made to Prince George's County schools over the past several weeks, police say.

Investigators linked the 10 students to 47 school-related threats, police said. Four more children who are under 13 years old were also involved in making threats, but couldn't be charged due to a Maryland law.

Most of the threats were spread on social media in the weeks since school started on Aug. 26, police said.

Prince George's County police urged parents and guardians to talk to their children about the seriousness of making such threats and said the department will continue to "aggressively investigate" all threats.

School districts throughout the D.C. area experienced a spike in threats in recent weeks that put some schools in Virginia and Maryland on high alert.

In September, a teenager was arrested in Leesburg, Virginia, and charged with making threats via a crisis line.

