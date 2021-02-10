1 Teen Killed, Another Hurt in Beltsville Car Crash

One 17-year-old boy was killed and another was hurt in a single-car crash Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police say.

Lester Omar Perez-Solis was pronounced dead after his car crashed into a telephone pole and billboard pole in Beltsville, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. He was from Hyattsville.

His passenger, another 17-year-old boy, was injured and taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. Information on his condition was not immediately released.

Perez-Solis was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Route 1 near Ritz Way when “for unknown reasons,” he traveled off the right shoulder and hit the poles. State troopers responded at about 10:45 p.m. and Perez-Solis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor, investigators found.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

