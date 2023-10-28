1 shot, killed in Clinton

One person was shot and killed Saturday in Clinton, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

A male of unspecified age was found shot at around 2 p.m. in the 7900 block of Green Street, according to authorities.

Police said first responders administered CPR, but the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

“Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case,” the department said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.