1 man killed, 1 hurt in Suitland apartment shooting

One man died and another is seriously injured after a shooting in an apartment in Suitland, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Regency Park Court shortly after 1 p.m. They arrived and found one man shot and killed in a second-floor apartment. A second man was found in critical condition and taken to a hospital.

Prince George’s County officers collected evidence inside and outside the Andrews Ridge Apartments for hours.

During the investigation, schoolchildren who live in the complex got off their school bus and watched. The entrance to their homes was blocked off by crime tape.

No surveillance cameras could be seen outside, after a resident previously told News4 about crimes at the complex and asked for cameras to be installed.

No information on a potential suspect or motive was released.

The man killed, whose name was not immediately released, was the 35th person killed in the county so far this year.