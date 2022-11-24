1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening.

U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m.

First responders found one of the cars crashed into the woods, trapping a passenger inside.

Rescuers removed the trapped passenger, who was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead.

It’s unclear how many other people may have been injured.

Suitland Parkway was shut down for several hours in both directions between Suitland Road and Forestville Road.