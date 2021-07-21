Crime and Courts

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Adelphi: Police

Prince George's County police say there's no ongoing threat to the community

By Sophia Barnes

One man was killed, and four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Adelphi, Maryland, near a residential complex, police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday and found five men had been shot, Prince George’s County police said.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene; the four injured were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.

Homicide and forensic investigators were called to the scene. Officers were seen carting bags and boxes up a hill outside the building.

Preliminarily, police don’t believe this was a random crime and say there’s no threat to the community.

