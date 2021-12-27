Lanham

1 Killed, 3 Shot in Lanham

By Briana Trujillo

One person was killed and three others were shot Monday in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland, after they received a call about a shooting there just before 4 p.m., police said.

Prince George's County police could not confirm details about the victims, including their current conditions.

The name of the person who died was not immediately released.

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

LanhamPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
