1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Lanham

One person was killed and two others were shot Monday in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland, after they received a call about a shooting there just before 4 p.m., police said.

Prince George's County police could not confirm details about the victims, including their current conditions.

The name of the person who died was not immediately released.

Authorities had previously reported that a total of four people were shot. They updated that figure Monday night.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.