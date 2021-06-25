Crime and Courts

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Shooting Near Diner in Prince George's Mall

The shooting occurred outside Silver Diner in Woodmore Towne Centre, the restaurant said

By Associated Press

woodmore towne center shooting

One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting late Thursday outside a restaurant at a mall in Maryland, police said.

The shooting happened outside the Silver Diner at the Woodmore Towne Centre shopping mall in Glenarden, police chief Philip O'Donnell told reporters.

“I believe two people were shooting at each other,” O'Donnell said. He also said the shooting did not appear to be random.

It wasn't clear whether the shooting had any ties to the restaurant. The diner said on social media that it was “shocked” and “dismayed” by the shooting.

“Thankfully our Associates and Guests are safe. To our knowledge the events occurred outside the diner,” the Silver Diner tweeted.

The police chief said he did not have information on the suspects, and the investigation would be taken over by the county. Glenarden is in Prince George's County, and that police department said on Twitter that it was helping the city in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsGlenarden Maryland
