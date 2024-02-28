1 killed, 1 shot in Prince George's County

One person was killed and another was found shot in the Landover area of Prince George’s County, police said.

The shooting happened in a townhome in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m.

There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

One of them was declared dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

All those involved appear to be related, News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Information on a suspect or the motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh and tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for updates.