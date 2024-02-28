Maryland

1 killed, 1 shot in Prince George's County

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane

By Briana Trujillo and Madeline Herron

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another was found shot in the Landover area of Prince George’s County, police said. 

The shooting happened in a townhome in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m.

There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

One of them was declared dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said. 

All those involved appear to be related, News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Information on a suspect or the motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh and tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for updates.

