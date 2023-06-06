1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting After Burial for 10-Year-Old Girl Killed on Mother's Day

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting at a cemetery after the burial of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Mother’s Day shooting.

Arianna Davis was killed by a bullet that came through the window of a car she was in on May 14.

About an hour after Arianna’s burial at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland, an argument led to more gunfire and another death.

There is a person in custody in Tuesday’s shooting.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.