gun violence

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting After Burial for 10-Year-Old Girl Killed on Mother's Day

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting at a cemetery after the burial of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Mother’s Day shooting.

Arianna Davis was killed by a bullet that came through the window of a car she was in on May 14.

About an hour after Arianna’s burial at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland, an argument led to more gunfire and another death.

There is a person in custody in Tuesday’s shooting.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us