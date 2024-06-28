1 killed, 1 injured in broad daylight shooting near playground in Suitland

A man died and another was wounded in a shooting in broad daylight in Suitland, Maryland, Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the busy courtyard of a town house development in the 4700 block of Towne Park Road about 6:40 p.m. The courtyard includes a playground.

Police found one man with a fatal wound and another injured.

Police ask the public for help finding the suspect.

“We’re in a residential area, so there’s likely people that have doorbell cameras, or, a nice evening like this, there’s probably a lot of witnesses outside, so we’re urging anyone who has information or perhaps video footage to come forward, and you can contact police, or if you want to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Solvers, pgcrimesolvers.com,” Prince George’s County police Officer Emily Austin said.

Police have not released any information about the man who was killed.

