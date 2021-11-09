1 in Custody, 1 More Sought in Shooting of Maryland Officer

A suspect is in custody after allegedly opening fire at officers and wounding one after they tried to arrest him Monday night for a previous shooting.

The Riverdale Park, Maryland, police officer who was shot is expected to recover.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Multiple police agencies responded after the radio call reporting that one of their own was shot.

"It's a chief's worst nightmare," said Riverdale Park Police Chief David Morris.

The officer was shot while pursuing a suspect who was wanted for a double shooting and pistol whipping on Halloween morning. On Monday night, Riverdale Park Police spotted a vehicle connected to that incident. When police approached, the driver took off.

"Several officers engaged in a pursuit across several jurisdictions," Morris said. "An assisting jurisdiction deployed stop sticks and was able to blow the tires on the suspect vehicle."

The chase came to an end at East West Highway and Taylor Road in Riverdale Park. Police say the two suspects ran while firing at officers, striking one. The officers returned fire in self defense, Morris said.

Hours later, a man matching the description of one of the suspects was spotted by Bladensburg Police, just a few miles away from where the officer was shot.

"He fled, refused to stop and he produced a handgun, tripped and fell," said Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. "Officers were able to secure him and recover the firearm. There's a lot of guns involved in this case …. Unfortunately, that's what's happening nowadays, the gun violence; we've seen an increase."

The suspect was taken into custody in the 5000 block of 57th Avenue of Bladensburg. He has been charged for the Halloween double shooting, in which the victims sustained injuries that were not expected to be life threatening. However, Prince George's County police are still investigating possible charges for shooting the Riverdale Park officer and are continuing to process evidence.

In the meantime, police are looking for a second suspect. Authorities said multiple guns have already been found and this investigation is just beginning,

The officer who was shot has only been on the street a few months.

"He graduated from the Prince George's Police Department earlier this year, so he's been with the department over a year, but only on the street for about six or eight months," Morris said.