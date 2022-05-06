Riverdale Park

1 Dead After Garbage Truck Overturns in Riverdale Park

Images from Chopper4 show the huge, green truck flipped onto the driver’s side

By NBC Washington Staff

One person died after a garbage truck flipped onto its side in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Thursday, authorities say. 

The victim was the truck's driver, the Prince George's County fire department said. The victim’s name was not immediately released. 

The truck overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of 44th Place. Images from Chopper4 show the huge, green truck flipped onto the driver’s side. 

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn. 

Prince George’s County police and Riverdale Park police said an investigation is underway.

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

