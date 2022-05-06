1 Dead After Garbage Truck Overturns in Riverdale Park

One person died after a garbage truck flipped onto its side in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Thursday, authorities say.

The victim was the truck's driver, the Prince George's County fire department said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The truck overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of 44th Place. Images from Chopper4 show the huge, green truck flipped onto the driver’s side.

In Riverdale, Maryland: A person has died after being pinned under an overturned trash truck. Investigation underway closing eastbound 410 at 44th Place #BreakingNews @nbcwashington #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/pqNrq7ZMQk — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) May 5, 2022

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn.

Prince George’s County police and Riverdale Park police said an investigation is underway.

