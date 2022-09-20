1 Dead, 1 Injured After Home Burglary, Shooting Reported in Hyattsville: Police

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition early Tuesday after police in Hyattsville, Maryland, responded to a report of a home burglary in progress, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of 30th Avenue about 12:18 a.m., Hyattsville city police said.

The deceased person, a male, was in the basement of the home, police said. Their name was not immediately released.

The second person, also a male, was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle about two blocks away from the home. First responders rendered medical aid, and the male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the individuals is a resident, and the other is not a resident, Hyattsville police Lt. Zach Nemser said.

Other people who were inside the home are being treated as witnesses and are cooperating with police, Nemser said. No other injuries were reported.

"It was a family," Nemser said.

Nemser said police believe this was a targeted event, and there is no danger to the community.

A white Ford sedan was seen getting towed away from the scene. Nemser said it had been used by a family member trying to get medical treatment for their relative.

Prince George's County police are expected to take over the homicide investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.