Prince George’s County to Give Update Amid State Reopening Plans

The Prince George’s County executive is giving an update on the county’s response to the coronavirus as the state moves toward gradually reopening. Watch live in the video feed above.

More cases of the virus have been diagnosed in the county than anywhere else in the state.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. on the virus response and “the path forward,” she said in a tweet. The head of the public school system also is expected to give an update.

As of Friday morning, 8,516 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Prince George’s County. At least 309 people have died. Montgomery County comes in second place for the number of cases confirmed and first place for the number of deaths.

Here’s where we are Friday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

More than 55,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed across the region. At least 2,431 people have died. Go here to see the data in detail.

The Maryland National Guard will perform a flyover Friday afternoon to salute first responders and essential workers. It’s set to begin at 1:45 p.m.

