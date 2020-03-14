Prince George’s County to Close Government Buildings

Starting Monday, Prince George's County will close all of its government buildings and senior residents who rely on meals from the county will now get those meals delivered to their homes.

“In our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are making some prudent decisions regarding government operations and offices to protect Prince Georgians,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a news release Saturday. “These upcoming changes to government operations will ensure our County Government continues to function and provide the critical programs and services that many of our most vulnerable residents rely on.”

The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services is collaborating with the Department of Public Works and Transportation to provide meal deliveries for seniors who receive meals at the county's Senior Nutrition Program site.

Meal delivery services will begin on Monday and the Department of Family Services has arranged for seven frozen meal packs to be delivered by Department of Public Works and Transportation personnel, to seniors’ residences between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seniors must be present to receive the meals, as the driver won’t leave the meals unless someone receives them. Seniors will receive a call when the driver is five minutes away and must meet the delivery person at their door for the meal pack. Staff will not enter their home.

For more information, seniors can contact the Senior Nutrition Program at 301-265-8475.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. During that closure, PGCPS will provide grab-and-go sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations:

— Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Beltsville

— William Wirt Middle School, Riverdale Park

— Nicholas Orem Middle School, Hyattsville

— Kenmoor Middle School, Landover

— Benjamin Tasker Middle School, Bowie

— Walker Mill Middle School, Capitol Heights

— Drew-Freeman Middle School, Hillcrest Heights

— Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Temple Hills

— Stephen Decatur Middle School, Clinton

Effective Monday, The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation is closing all facilities with limited park maintenance operations and is canceling all programs and events. All parks, trails and playgrounds will remain open.

The Department will credit funds for registrations classes, programs, rentals, and events or permits for park facilities.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be closed until further notice beginning Monday. Library programs, outreach events, meeting room activities, and passport services will be suspended indefinitely. Book drops will be closed and fines will be waived.