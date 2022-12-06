Maryland

Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police

Officers discovered a gun in the 16-year-old boy's jacket, police say

By Gina Cook

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.

Officers took the boy into custody and charged him as an adult with multiple firearms charges, including bringing a dangerous weapon on school property.

Police have not said if the student had any plans to use the gun at school.

No further information was immediately available.

