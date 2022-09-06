Prince George's County Schools Make Masks Optional

Masks are optional inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Tuesday, the school district announced. The change was made amid declining local COVID-19 rates.

The district first announced the return of a mask mandate on August 15. Students returned to the classroom on August 29.

“All staff, students and families are encouraged to support personal decisions on mask-wearing,” the district said in a statement.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the county’s COVID-19 community level as high. As of Tuesday, the county’s community level was low.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels and consult with health experts when it comes to determining mask-wearing policies.