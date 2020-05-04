Prince George’s County Ramps Up New Coronavirus Test Site Replacing FedEx Field

The Maryland county hit with the most confirmed coronavirus cases is ramping up a testing center starting Monday.

A testing site at the Cheverly Medical Clinic in Prince George's County is replacing another site at FedEx Field that couldn't operate in bad weather.

The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting this week. County officials say it can test at least 200 people a day.

We are moving COVID-19 testing operations from FedExField to the Health Department’s Cheverly Clinic, allowing us to expand testing capacity without concern for weather. Testing is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call our hotline at 301-883-6627. #PGCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/J98GMndCj1 — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) May 1, 2020

Residents who want a test and call 301-883-6627 for a telehealth screening and to make an appointment. Tests will be given to those who met CDC criteria.

"Expanding testing capacity, as well as ensuring equitable access to testing for all residents, will be a critical factor in helping us reopen Prince George’s," County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.

The FedEx Field testing site gave out 1,600 coronavirus tests and screened 2,000 people, officials say. It closed on April 29.

More than 7,300 Prince George's County residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.