Prince George's County Public Schools are considering standard start times across the district

A major change could come soon to the Prince George's County Public School System.

The school board is considering a proposal to standardize school start times.

Right now, public schools in the county start between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

In April, school leaders will formally make the following recommendations:

All elementary schools start at 7:30 a.m.

All middle schools and academies start at 8:30 a.m.

All high schools start at 9:30 a.m.

The time changes would also affect dismissal times.

The school system's transportation director says the time change would help get kids to school on time.

If approved, the changes would go into effect during the 2024-2025 school year.