Prince George's County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public Schools are considering standard start times across the district

Right now, public schools in the county start between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major change could come soon to the Prince George's County Public School System.

The school board is considering a proposal to standardize school start times.

Right now, public schools in the county start between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

In April, school leaders will formally make the following recommendations:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
  • All elementary schools start at 7:30 a.m.
  • All middle schools and academies start at 8:30 a.m.
  • All high schools start at 9:30 a.m.

The time changes would also affect dismissal times.

The school system's transportation director says the time change would help get kids to school on time.

If approved, the changes would go into effect during the 2024-2025 school year.

Prince George's County Public Schools Dec 21, 2023

PGCPS CEO recommends keeping Pointer Ridge Elementary School open

Prince George's County Public Schools Sep 22, 2023

‘Smoking, drinking or having sex': PGCPS bus drivers demand action to address rising safety concerns

BACK TO SCHOOL Aug 19, 2023

‘A blessing to the community': Prince George's County families receive back-to-school supplies

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County Public SchoolsPrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us