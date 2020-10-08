Prince George's County Police Involved in Southeast DC Shooting

The Prince George's County Police Department was involved Thursday morning in a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., the police department said.
Prince George's County Police reported a "departmental shooting" at Alabama Avenue and 36th Place Southeast, which is near the D.C.-Maryland line.
It's unclear if anyone was injured. News4 is working to learn more details.
A school, a library and several homes are at the intersection where the shooting was reported.
