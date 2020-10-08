Washington DC

Prince George's County Police Involved in Southeast DC Shooting

Prince George's County Police reported a "departmental shooting" on Thursday morning

By Sophia Barnes

Courtesy Prince George's County Police

The Prince George's County Police Department was involved Thursday morning in a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., the police department said.

Prince George's County Police reported a "departmental shooting" at Alabama Avenue and 36th Place Southeast, which is near the D.C.-Maryland line.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. News4 is working to learn more details.

Local

hurricane delta 4 hours ago

‘Sheer Anxiety': Louisiana Braces Itself for Hurricane Delta

Cancer 10 hours ago

Virginia Girl Writes Book for Kids With Parents Battling Cancer

A school, a library and several homes are at the intersection where the shooting was reported.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

Washington DCPrince George's Police
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us