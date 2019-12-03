Prince George’s County Officer Arrested for Breaking Into DC Office Building: Police

By Gina Cook

A police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, is accused of breaking into a D.C. office building, police say.

Officer Robert Grimes was suspended from the Prince George's County Police Department Tuesday after he was arrested in D.C. and charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, the department said.

The alleged crime happened about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. It's not yet clear where the crime took place.

Prince George's County police launched an administrative investigation.

Grimes joined the department three years ago and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

