Prince George's County Man Pays It Forward by Feeding Homeless

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man is lending a helping hand to people who need it most.

Alan King feeds homeless people three days a week with meals he cooks in his own kitchen.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I think that God put me on this earth to give back, and that’s what I do. I give back from the heart,” King said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Once a month, King also hands out bags of toiletries and hygiene products. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has seen an increase in need.

King is not a part of any organization; it’s something he does on his own to help the community.

He grew up in Capitol Heights and District Heights in the county. His mother, Carolyn King, instilled in him the importance of helping others.

“I love what he’s doing. I appreciate everything he’s doing,” one homeless woman said.

Now a successful business owner, King continues to help his community and visit homeless encampments and other places where the hungry gather.

Many people have shown their love and appreciation for King as one homeless man said they’d be hurting more if it wasn’t for him.

“I do see people streaming from the workforce to getting homeless or a day away from being homeless and they also need food,” King said.

King said he’ll keep on cooking to help those who are struggling — especially now.