Prince George's County

Prince George's County holds special primary election to replace ex-councilmember

The Prince George’s County Council set dates in June for a special primary and special general election in August and November following the resignation of ex-councilmember Mel Franklin.

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in Prince George’s County will head to polls Tuesday to vote in a special primary election to fill an at-large vacant council seat.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The election seeks to replace ex-councilmember Mel Franklin after he resigned after being charged with embezzlement in June.

According to the charges, he embezzled money from his Friends of Mel Franklin campaign account from 2020 through at least October 2023 to pay for personal expenses.

Voters will decide which Republican and Democrat candidate will move on to the general election in the race for the at-large seat in November.

The special general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyMarylandElections
