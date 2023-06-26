Prince George's County hires first LGBTQIA+ liaison

Prince George’s County has hired its first LGBTQIA+ liaison.

Antonio Driver says a big part of his job as LGBTQIA+ liaison is to ensure that people's voices are heard.

"It’s so important to have that representation to, to speak for the community, especially someone from the community," Driver said.

Driver is originally from Flint, Michigan.

He and his brother grew up in foster care for more than a decade before they were adopted.

"I didn’t have a liaison when I was growing up. You know, I did experience bullying, I did experience, you know, being discriminated against," Driver said. "Those things are just what makes me passionate about the work that I do now."

For years, Driver has used that passion to help others.

He’s worked as a case manager for people with HIV, and also founded a nonprofit called Speak Out, which provides resources for gay men and women of color.

"There’s people who have lost their lives fighting for equality, and so it can’t stop after they’re gone," he said.

Driver said some of the first items on his to-do list are sending surveys to residents and holding town halls.

"I think before we act, it’s important to listen to what the community is needing and what they’re saying," Driver said. "Allies, too. Come and ask questions, come and ask for support. We are definitely here."

Montgomery County, Rockville, Frederick also have LGBTQIA+ liaisons.