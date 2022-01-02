Prince George's County Firefighters Respond to Attempted Arson at 7-Eleven

Prince George’s County firefighters were called to an attempted arson on New Year’s Day at a 7-Eleven in Forestville, the department said.

Crews responded at around 1:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, where they found a fire burning inside the convenience store, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two employees inside the store at the time were not hurt, the department said.

Arson investigators determined that two people entered the store and lit the fire before leaving the scene. It is not clear what accelerant was used to start the fire.

No description of the two suspects has been released.

This is not the first time people have attempted to set 7-Elevens ablaze in the area.

A Camp Springs store was set on fire twice last year with Molotov cocktails. Another location in Temple Hills was also targeted with the homemade incendiaries.

No arrests were ever made in those cases.

A spokesperson was not able to confirm if arson detectives believed the latest incident could be connected to those previous cases.