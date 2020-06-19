Prince George’s County police

Prince George's County Executive to Speak After Police Chief's Resignation

By Andrea Swalec

The news conference is underway. Watch live in the video feed above.

The Prince George’s County executive will speak Friday after she accepted the county police chief’s resignation a day earlier. 

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is set to address the public at noon after she announced Thursday evening the sudden resignation of Chief of Police Hank Stawinski. 

A scathing report alleging years of racial discrimination and harassment within the department was released earlier Thursday. Officers suing the county detailed mistreatment of Black and brown officers, a failure to fairly investigate allegations and a failure to support whistleblowers. The county redacted many details in the 94-page report filed in federal court. 

The report “proves that there are ingrained, widespread patterns of discrimination and racism that permeate the entire department,” said Joanna Wasik of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. 

A pair of bombshells has rocked the Prince George's County Police Department. Prince George’s County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports Chief Hank Stawinski resigned Thursday shortly after an explosive report accused his department of systemic racism.

Alsobrooks is expected to announce the appointment of an interim chief. Assistant Chief Hector Velez is a likely choice, sources told News4. Then, a national search for a permanent replacement will start next week, sources said. 

Officers who alleged mistreatment and misconduct may attend the news conference. 

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy will speak later Friday. She’s scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to address the discrimination lawsuit against the police department. 

Braveboy will be joined by county public defenders and members of the United Black Police Officers Association, the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association and the Prince George’s County NAACP. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

