Prince George's County creative arts nonprofit receives $3 million federal grant

A nonprofit whose goal is to develop the creative arts workforce in Prince George's County just received a multimillion dollar federal grant.

For Otto Hernandez, working for CreativeWorks is a dream he didn't know he had until he joined the program at Joe’s Movement Emporium.

“Ever since little I’ve had a passion about cameras,” he said. “I just didn't know why."

He graduated from the CreativeWorks Digital Media Apprenticeship about a year ago where he learned to shoot and edit video. He said he had never touched a camera before that.

On Monday, he proudly watched as the program received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Today, with the blessing of this grant, we are in our best moment,” CreativeWorks Program Director Jessica York said.

CreativeWorks offers the Digital Media Apprenticeship as well as a pre-apprenticeship that also focuses on performing arts and theatre tech.

The programs last several weeks. When the students finish, the goal is to connect them with employers.

Representative Glenn Ivey is a huge supporter.

"I know it's in good hands and I know they're going to do great things with it,” Ivey said. “Just having a chance to meet some of the young talent that's here today.”

Workers tell News4 that the money from the grant will be used for everything from staff salaries to buying equipment for the program."

"We are a nonprofit organization, so our resources, financially speaking, are very limited, but we try to make the most of it,” York said.

Since apprenticeships began in 2008, there have been 150 graduates, including Hernandez.

He has now brought his training full circle as he leads the digital media team at CreativeWorks.

"This is amazing for the program,” he said. “Because people like me are also going to get the opportunity to come here and see for themselves that there is actually a path for their dreams."

According to the CreativeWorks team, it costs about $650,000 annually to run their programs.

CreativeWorks is now accepting applications for the summer 2025 apprenticeship program.