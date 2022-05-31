Prince George's Co. Man Drowns Near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

A Prince George’s County man drowned near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis over Memorial Day weekend while out boating with his family, police said.

The victim and his family had launched a boat from the state park to go fishing, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said.

The victim jumped in the water to cool off and got swept away by the current, police said.

Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.

Police arrived around 12:30 p.m. at the marina and performed CPR on the man but were unable to resuscitate him.

He was 43 years old, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Police are investigating the death.