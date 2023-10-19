Prince George's bill would eliminate housing discrimination for ex-offenders

Prince George’s County Council members are discussing a bill that could eliminate housing discrimination against former offenders.

Kunta Bedney, a former offender, said when he first got out or prison, he experienced several barriers that prevented him from finding a home.

“When I first came home, I was couch surfing, trying to find a place for some stability, but when you’re in the underserved community, there’s issues,” Bedney said.

Council member Edward Burroughs proposed the legislation after listening to those inside the county and noticing the challenges his family members faced after they got out.

“I know that when someone has done their time and they come out, it could be difficult at first, but with the right support and the right care, they absolutely can become very, very productive members of society,” said Burroughs.

If the bill passes, it would prohibit landlords from discriminating against former offenders due to their criminal history. Heinous crimes would be excluded such as first- or second-degree murder, rape, manslaughter, arson, indecent exposure and possession of child pornography. If a landlord is found violating the law, they would be forced to pay a fine.

Pastor Dale Sutherland of CityLight Church works with former offenders who want to reacclimate to regular life. A former police officer, Sutherland believes the bill is a great step.

“If they can’t get into the living arrangements, we have to do all kinds of things to try to help them fill out credit reports, or whatever, so that we can hopefully find a place for them. Otherwise they’ll end up on the street, which is bad for everybody,” Sutherland said.

The bill is expected to be discussed once more by the Council before a vote in mid-November.