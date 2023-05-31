Pride Month in the DC Area: Get Ready for Rainbow Parades, Festivals and More

Pride Month is back, and the D.C. area is gearing up for a huge month of joy, activism and community.

Six years after the Stonewall uprising in New York, D.C. held its first officially recognized Pride celebration in D.C.

Since "Gay Pride Day" on June 22, 1975, the District’s celebration of the full spectrum of love and identity has grown and welcomes up to a half-million people annually.

When Is D.C.'s Capital Pride Parade 2023?

Bookmark June 9-11 for Capital Pride’s big weekend. The roaring pride parade through the Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods is set for Saturday, June 10, and there will be a concert featuring Idina Menzel the next day. More details are below.

Be an Ally

Pride Month is a time to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community. In between hitting up the parties and parades, allies can step up in big and small ways.

Patronize queer-owned small businesses, educate yourself, share resources or donate to trusted organizations such as The DC Center for the LGBT Community or SMYAL.

Now, grab your rainbow gear and get ready for these Pride Month events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Pride Month Events in D.C.

Shop Made in DC Proud Showcase

📅 Opening reception June 2

📍 Shop Made in DC Georgetown

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Stroll through the gallery and support 20+ local LGBTQ+ artists all month long. RSVP is recommended for the opening reception.

Pretty Boi Drag

📅 Fri., June 2; Sat., June 17; Sun., June 18, Thurs. June 22

🔗 Details

DC Pride Crawl

📅 Sat. June 3, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

📍 Dupont Circle

💲 $20 in advance; $40 day-of

🔗 Details

Tickets get you into bars including Ozio, Public Bar, Tokyo Pearl and The Madhatter, plus raffle entry and deals: $3 Bud Lights, $4 rail drinks and $4 pride shots.

Washington Spirit Pride Night

📅 Sat., June 3

📍 Audi Field

💲 $15+

🔗 Details

ART OUT LOUD: A Rooftop Pride Party

📅 Sat., June 3

📍 Selina Union Market

💲 $25-$45

🔗 Details

This party features music from Farah Flosscett, Alex Love and Les the DJ; live art and installations, plus a maker’s market curated by Femme Fatale DC

Tickets include complimentary cocktails from Disco Mary and Mexican food from Chef Christian Irabién’s Amparo.

Pride at the Mardi Gras Brunch

📅 Sun., June 4, noon

📍 Four Seasons Hotel

💲 $150+ per person

🔗 Details

Jujubee of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame will host the brunch, and Dr. Anthony Fauci will receive the inaugural Worthy Mentor Award. The cost of your ticket counts as a tax-deductible donation to Worthy Mentoring, organizers said.

KhushDC Pride Picnic

📅 Sun., June 4

📍 Meridian Hill Park

💲 Free

It is time for a queer, brown picnic! Join @khushdc for a special Pride season community picnic. You bring your own food, drink and blankets, we'll bring the queer, Desi community! pic.twitter.com/QclPzQzzTs — KhushDC🌈 (@KhushDC) May 28, 2023

DC Different Drummers Jazz Concert

📅 Sun., June 4, 3:30 p.m.

📍 MLK Library

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Washington Nationals Night OUT

📅 Tues., June 6

📍 Nationals Park

💲 $17-$84

🔗 Details

RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party

📅 Fri. June 9

📍 Echostage (Northeast D.C.)

💲 $35+

🔗 Details

Pride started as a riot, so of course, Capital Pride’s big weekend kicks off with a rebellious dance party led by a star-studded lineup of drag performers including Alaska Thunder----, Tatiana from “RuPaul's Drag Race,” Pussy Noir, KC B. Yoncé and JaxKnifeComplex.

Capital Pride Parade

📅 Saturday, June 10, 3-7:30 pm.

📍 Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods (parade route map)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies will turn out to watch floats, performers and organizations (including NBC4 and Telemundo 44!) march along the 1.5-mile route.

Plans for announcement stands, ADA-accessible areas and a family zone are expected to be released soon.

If you want to start the party early, check out the Crack of Noon Pride Parade Brunch.

Capital Pride Block Party

📅 Sat., June 10, noon to 10 p.m.

📍 17th Street between P and Q streets NW

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

🚇 The closest Metro stop is Dupont Circle. Farragut West is about a 13-minute walk away.

Before or after the parade, 17th Street is the place to be for all-day entertainment, food and two beverage gardens for the 21+ crowd.

The Pride Block Party will kick off with DJs from noon to 3 p.m., followed by local entertainers into the night.

The Capital Pride Beverage Garden will have a view of the Pride Parade from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., organizers say.

After-party options include:

Capital Pride Concert

📅 Sun., June 11, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

📍 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C.

💲 Free, VIP and PIT upgrades available

🚇 The closest Metro stops include Judiciary Square, Federal Center SW and Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter.

Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice will headline the one-day music festival with three stages of entertainment.

Headliners will perform until 8 p.m., then you can dance away the last hours of the weekend with DJ Tracy Young at the Sunset Dance Party until 10 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public, but you can purchase PIT ($45+) and VIP ($230+) passes for up-close viewing and other perks.

Washington Mystics Pride Night

📅 Fri., June 16, 7 p.m.

📍 Capital One Arena

🔗 Details

District of PRIDE Showcase

📅 Thurs., June 29

📍 The Lincoln Theatre

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Pride Month Events in Maryland

Drag Duels Show

📅 Fri., June 2; Sat., June 3 and Fri., June 16

📍 Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Enjoy live entertainment — with a fierce drag competition as the headlining event — plus an artists' pop-up, adult beverage garden, health screenings and more.

Prince George's County Inaugural Pride Walk

📅 Sun., June 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 National Harbor

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Prince George's County’s inaugural pride walk and festival will have music by TRYFE, vendors and resources at National Harbor.

Takoma Pride Day

📅 Sun., June 11

📍 The Streetery near 6929 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

This family-focused Pride Month celebration includes a parade for kids and a street fair with face painting, chalk art and drag queen storytime.

Glen Echo Park Pride Family Day

📅 Sat., June 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 Glen Echo

💲 Free; registration required

🔗 Details

Bring the kids for hands-on crafts, free carousel rides and rainbow desserts. The Puppet Co. will also offer discount tickets to "DinoRock presents Dinosaur Babies."

Rockville Pride

📅 Sat., June 24, 1-4 p.m.

📍 Rockville Town Square

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Enjoy live performances, information booths and children's activities and crafts at Rockville's family-friendly Pride celebration.

Montgomery County Pride in the Plaza

📅 Sun., June 25, noon to 6 p.m.

📍 Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Baltimore Pride

📅 June 17-25

🔗 Details

Baltimore is hosting tons of Pride events all month long, but the parade and block party are set for Sat., June 24.

Pride Month Events in Virginia

Reston Pride

📅 Sat., June 3, noon to 6 p.m.

📍 Lake Anne Plaza

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Alexandria Sixth Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fair

📅 Sat., June 3

📍 City Hall and Market Square (301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Music, art, face painting, food and resources including free, confidential health services will be available, alongside a drag queen story hour, spoken word performance and an improv workshop.

Culpeper Pride Festival

📅 Sun., June 4, noon to 5 p.m.

📍 Mountain Run Winery

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Enjoy live music and a family-friendly drag show, find resources and community groups and listen to guest speakers

It’s free to attend, but registration is requested and donations to Culpeper Pride are welcomed.

Mountain Run Winery says proceeds from the event will go toward LGBTQIA+ causes including The Trevor Project and starting a youth pride club.

The after-party — a drag show featuring the Queens of Culpeper — costs $10.

Arlington Pride Weekend

📅 June 23-25

📍 Various locations

🔗 Details

Arlington's packed Pride weekend starts with The Inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Pageant on Friday. On Saturday, head to Rosslyn Gateway Park for the Pride Festival, then get ready for Sunday mimosas at The Inaugural Arlington Pride Drag Brunch.

