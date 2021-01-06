President Trump's Supporters to Protest in DC as Congress Certifies Electoral College Vote

Following a day and evening of mostly peaceful, but sometimes tense, rallies and speeches that ended with six arrests, President Donald Trump plans to address a crowd of supporters converging in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to oppose the results of the election.

Multiple groups of protesters are set to convene around the White House and National Mall Wednesday as Congress meets to certify the Electoral College vote and declare Joe Biden the next president.

Local officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Karl Racine, have asked residents and counterprotesters to stay away from downtown, fearing a repeat of violent clashes seen during past rallies.

Supporters were out in force early, and many lined up hours before Trump plans to speak on the Ellipse just south of the White House about 11 a.m. The president has rallied his supporters for weeks to descend on the capital for “wild” protests, an effort to bolster his unfounded claims of fraud in November’s elections.

Multiple rallies and marches are planned, centered near the Capitol and on the National Mall. Demonstrations are expected to continue into the evening and counterprotesters have been announced.

Wednesday will bring the final step before inauguration, but those loyal to President Trump will put up a fight both on Capitol Hill and in protests around Washington. News4's Shomari Stone reports from Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Thousands are expected to attend, according to organizers. Women for America First projected 30,000 attendees on the Ellipse, according to a permit filed with the National Park Service.

Demonstrations are also planned near the U.S. Capitol, where Congress is set to convene at 1 p.m.

Trump and loyal allies on Capitol Hill are set to oppose certification of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory. Their objections may delay but ultimately will not change the outcome. Every state has certified its vote and officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

The D.C. National Guard will join the Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies in providing security and crowd control. Police officers were stationed at churches where pro-Trump demonstrators committed vandalism last month, which resulted in one far-right extremist group leader being arrested Monday then banned from the city.

News4's Darcy Spencer reports from the Ellipse, where President Trump is set to speak Wednesday.

Demonstrators began flooding the streets on Tuesday, kicking off with a rally on Freedom Plaza.

Many rallygoers carried Trump flags to Tuesday's event, where crowds cried "stop the steal" and listened to speakers including Republican operative Roger Stone reiterate unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the election.

Six people were arrested by 9 p.m., many on weapons charges including carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle without a license, high capacity feeding device, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer, simple assault, possession of a prohibited weapon (taser), traffic-related offense and possession of illegal fireworks, D.C. officials said.

Hundreds of pro @realDonaldTrump protesters in Freedom Plaza just a block from White House @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/twOmpdI1A2 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 5, 2021

D.C. Fire and EMS reported that one person was taken to the hospital.

By evening, a line of officers stood across 16th Street Northwest, physically separating a crowd of Trump's supporters from other demonstrators on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

D.C. police expect even larger crowds on Tuesday than the past two pro-Trump events late last year, which were marked by confrontations between far-right groups and counterprotesters.

Businesses in downtown D.C. are boarding up as protesters get ready to again take the streets in support of President Trump. Business owners nearby tell News4's Shomari Stone that they're concerned for their stores and livelihoods.

During demonstrations on Dec. 12, at least four people were stabbed and another 33 arrested. Four churches were vandalized, and two of them, Metropolitan AME Church and Asbury United Methodist Church, had Black Lives Matter banners destroyed.

Ahead of this week’s rallies, businesses boarded up windows and police officers set up outside churches that were targeted during protests last month. Crews were seen wrapping a protective layer of plastic around a statue of former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry across from one rally center point, Freedom Plaza.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged people to avoid downtown and any confrontations between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters.

The D.C. National Guard will assist the Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management and traffic control.

D.C. police also coordinated with federal law enforcement agencies U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service, which protect federal assets in the District.

The Arlington County Police Department has agreed to a mutual aid assistance request from D.C. police and will provide officers to assist "in the event of a significant disturbance or unrest."

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said some demonstrators plan to come to the protests armed. Police have a plan to crack down on gun violations, in part by identifying and arresting people who carry firearms illegally. Contee asked the public to call police if they see someone with a gun in the District.

Federal law bars guns from being carried on U.S. Capitol grounds and in National Park Service areas such as Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse and the National Mall, Bowser’s office said Sunday. It’s illegal to open carry firearms in D.C., and D.C. does not have reciprocity with other states’ concealed pistol licenses.

As Congress prepares to certify the presidential election results, D.C. police are preparing for large-scale protests. News4’s Mark Segraves reports on the National Guard once again on the streets of D.C.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Planned

Numerous parking restrictions and road closures are expected downtown and rolling, unplanned street closures are possible, D.C. police say.

Streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, police say:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

D.C. police say the following streets will be emergency no parking areas from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:

H Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

D.C. police say the following streets will be an emergency no parking area for the entirety of Tuesday and Wednesday: