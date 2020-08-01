Maryland

Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed in Columbia, Maryland

A pregnant woman was shot in Columbia, Maryland Friday night while inside a home she was staying at, police say.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was shot and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she later died. The baby was delivered at 28 weeks and is in critical condition.

Howard County police said they responded to a call at about 11 p.m. for a report of several gun shots. They discovered the shots had been fired from outside the home.

Detectives are investing the shooting as several unrelated people live in the residence. There is a reward of up to $5,000 if anyone is able to offer information.

