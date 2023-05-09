Pregnant Postal Worker Held Without Bond in Domestic Shooting

A pregnant postal employee accused of shooting another woman outside a U.S. Postal Service facility in Northeast D.C. was ordered held without bond Tuesday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Davida Johnson, is pregnant with the child of a man who fathered a child with the shooting victim, according to court documents.

That man dropped Johnson off at the Joseph Curseen Jr. and Thomas Morris Jr. Processing and Distribution Center in the 900 block of Brentwood Road NE Monday morning where she encountered the shooting victim, according to court documents.

Johnson told police she shot the woman in self-defense, threatening, “I’m going to kick that baby out of your stomach,” according to court documents.

The suspect shot the victim in her left arm and rear end, according to court documents. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Johnson left the scene but later returned and was arrested. She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

Investigators said Johnson did not work in a role in which she would need to be armed. Only postal inspectors and postal police officers are armed at the facility, Postal Inspector Hunter Lenz said.