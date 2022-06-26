Pregnancy Center in Virginia Vandalized

Damage to the property of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center that occurred Saturday evening is under investigation, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a release. The incident comes two days after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

Officers responded to reports of damaged property at 3701 Old Forest Rd. at 10:40 a.m. They found the center had been spray painted and had multiple windows broken.

Photos of the damage show one piece of graffiti reading, "If abortion ain't safe, you ain't safe!"

The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center does not provide abortions but the website says it is "dedicated to helping men and women faced with an unplanned pregnancy."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some of the free services offered on their website include help for recently taking an abortion pill, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and abortion consultations.

"PLEASE PRAY! Urgent call for help, BRPC has been vandalized greatly and we need the support of our community now more than ever. If you are available for clean-up, financial support, and prayer, we would greatly appreciate you. We know God has His hand over our center and the work at BRPC is not finished," Susan Campbell, the center's executive director wrote on Instagram.

Security camera footage from Saturday night show four masked individuals causing the damage, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.